Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley share thoughts with the media following 2022 Heisman Ceremony

Surveillance footage released by police shows people fleeing a train platform at Metro Center Station in Washington, DC, where police say an off-duty FBI special agent fatally shot a person during a physical altercation.Cameras at either end of the platform captured a few moments of the altercation in which two people — the off-duty agent and another person – grappled with one another and fell over a side wall together, dropping about eight feet to a walkway below, according to DC’s Metropolitan Police Department.They continued fighting at the bottom where gunshots were fired, fatally wounding the other person, police said. The FBI was agent was injured, they added.Metro Transit Police, which released this footage of the incident, praised the quick-thinking of the rail operator, saying their “decision to bypass the station kept many customers safe.” Credit: Metro Transit Police via Storyful