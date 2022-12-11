Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley share thoughts with the media following 2022 Heisman Ceremony

Trojan Sports

Caleb Williams talked for nearly 13 minutes in his Heisman Trophy speech Saturday night, after winning college football's top honor and stamping his name among the sport's all-time greats. The ESPN broadcast ran well past the end of the scheduled hour, but nobody was going to tell the USC quarterback to cut it short. Williams spoke movingly and at times emotionally about his finding his will at the age of 10 to be the best at his chosen craft, about how his parents, mentors and coaches helped him create and execute the plan to make that reality, of his relationship with USC coach Lincoln Riley and all they've been through and, finally, a message to any young person who aspires to chase a dream the way he did.