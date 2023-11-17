Caleb Williams will likely play his last game for USC vs UCLA, though bowl decision hasn’t yet been made

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will likely play his very last football game for the Men of Troy this Saturday against UCLA. It will bring to an end a significant and historic college career, one which delivered countless highlights and the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Beating the Bruins would be the perfect way to salvage the season and end a memorable football journey as a collegiate athlete.

Williams hasn’t yet announced that he will skip USC’s bowl game, but everyone in college football thinks the Trojan quarterback will begin preparing for the NFL combine and NFL draft after the UCLA game.

Caleb is among the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the nation’s top upperclassman quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement.

The defending Heisman Trophy winner is currently No. 1 in the nation in points responsible for (244), No. 2 in the nation in points responsible for per game (22.2), passing TDs (29) and passing yards (3,249). He is No. 6 in the nation for passing efficiency (172.1), No. 9 in the nation in total offense (310 yards), and No. 10 in the nation in yards per pass attempt (9.39).

He is also tied for No. 1 in the Pac-12 Conference in rushing TDs among all players (11), and in passing TDs (29).

He is also a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award. He is on the watch list for the Manning Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

The 2023 Johnny Unitas Award winner will be announced at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

The other 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm finalists:

Jayden Daniels, LSU

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire