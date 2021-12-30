Caleb Williams, Kennedy Brooks lead Oklahoma Sooners to 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks

Though the game started to get interesting in the fourth quarter, the Oklahoma Sooners were able to put away the Oregon Ducks to win the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl. Though Oregon scored 29 points in the second half, the Sooners kept scoring as well and ended up with the 47-32 win over the No. 14 Oregon Ducks.

The Sooners jumped out to a 30-3 first-half lead with a 24-0 second quarter led by Kennedy Brooks and Caleb Williams. The Sooners got big plays on the ground and in the passing game to put the game out of reach at the end of thirty minutes.

Kennedy Brooks scored first for the Sooners on a 16-yard touchdown run and his 40-yard run two drives later set up Caleb Williams’ six-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops to make the game 16-3. Williams then hit Marvin Mims for a huge 55-yard touchdown pass to extend the Sooners lead and then Brooks closed out the first half with his second score of the game to make it 30-3.

Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards on 14 carries and added three touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt. Caleb Williams was incredibly efficient, completing 21 of 27 for 242 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma collected 564 yards of total offense, including 322 rushing yards at 7.5 yards per attempt. They were 6-12 on third down in the game.

Defensively, Oklahoma wasn’t as crisp in the second half, in particular in the secondary, allowing several big plays to the Oregon Ducks that led to touchdowns. Ultimately, Oklahoma’s defense came up with a huge stop with under four minutes to play and Oregon backed up against their own goalline.

Freshman wide receiver Jalil Farooq had a great second half, making big plays after the catch and led the Sooners with three receptions for 64 yards. Coming into the Alamo Bowl, Farooq had just one catch for five yards on the season. His offensive output was a welcome surprise and provides even more optimism for the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver corp heading into 2021.

With the win, the Oklahoma Sooners finish the season 11-2, the seventh time in the last nine seasons (only played 11 games in the COVID shortened season of 2020). Bob Stoops improved to 191-48 for his career.

