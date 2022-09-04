Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison connect for first USC touchdown of Lincoln Riley era
Star transfers Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison ushered in the Lincoln Riley by connecting for a five-yard touchdown pass on USC's opening drive.
Star transfers Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison ushered in the Lincoln Riley by connecting for a five-yard touchdown pass on USC's opening drive.
Bryce Young has a hilarious interaction with Saban after celebration
The Trojans came out and dominated in the debut performance of the Lincoln Riley era, burying the Rice Owls 66-14. The offense was electric all afternoon, hardly ever slowed by the Rice defense, led by a stellar outing from Caleb Williams. The defense started slow, but ripped off three pick-sixes and four total interceptions, putting the game away for good.
Kansas football opened its 2022 season with a 56-10 win against Tennessee Tech. Here’s how the Jayhawks earned this victory.
J.T. Daniels was luckless when he got hurt at USC and replaced by Kedon Slovis. On Thursday, Daniels was beaten by Slovis in a different way. It was a fascinating night.
Led by a strong rushing attack and relentless pass rush, Oklahoma opened the season with a 45-13 win over the UTEP Miners.
The USC defense needs a lot of work, but did you see Caleb Williams in the first half? 16 of 20, 206 yards. One half. This is gonna be fun.
For the vast majority of current and future retirees, Social Security income is indispensable. A recent survey from national pollster Gallup found that 89% of current retirees lean on their monthly Social Security payout to some varied degree to make ends meet. Every year for more than eight decades, the Social Security Board of Trustees has released a lengthy annual report that examines the inner workings of America's top social program.
USC will open the 2022 season and the Lincoln Riley era Saturday against Rice with Heisman Trophy hopeful Caleb Williams at quarterback.
Some really cool stuff here! #GoBlue
ATLANTA (AP) Stetson Bennett and the Georgia defense picked up where they left off in last year's national championship game, even with a bunch of their former teammates now playing in the NFL. Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn't miss a beat, and the No. 3 Bulldogs looked very much like a champion intent on repeating with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with two touchdowns and ran for another score in the season opener before calling it a day in the third quarter.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease had a no-hitter broken up in the ninth inning.
Rapper Kanye West didn't hold back when criticizing ex-wife Kim Kardashian and how they co-parent in Instagram posts he has since deleted.
The Buckeye stars and royalty are out for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. #GoBucks #OSUvsND
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska's tussle with North Dakota into the fourth quarter Saturday surely won't turn down the heat on Scott Frost, but the Cornhuskers' coach said his team can build off the 38-17 victory. Anthony Grant ran for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with the second one breaking a tie late in the third quarter and helping Nebraska shake loose from its opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. The Cornhuskers (1-1) bounced back from their loss to Northwestern in Ireland last week and ended a seven-game losing streak with their first win since Oct. 2.
Two Bengals stars joined LeBron and others at the big game.
The teams scored four touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovi said she will not be watching the montage on court before her match against Serena Williams because I already know who she is.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the lack of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo as a starting quarterback is a referendum on himself and should "alarm" him.