Caleb Williams included on Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Caleb Williams is one of 48 quarterbacks who were named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list this week. According to the Golden Arm Foundation, the award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Last year’s winner was former TCU QB Max Duggan. Duggan now plays for the L.A. Chargers. Duggan led the Horned Frogs to the national championship game against Georgia and had 3,698 yards passing with 41 total touchdowns.

In the 2022 season playing 13 games, Williams totaled 4,075 passing yards, 372 rushing yards, 47 total touchdowns, four interceptions and 66.1% completion rate.

Williams and the Trojans fell short of the College Football Playoff after a loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game. USC then lost to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2.

Look for Williams and USC to be on a redemption tour all of 2023. As long as the defense can give Caleb some help, this could be a special season for the Trojans.

I’m excited to see Caleb Williams and USC in their first outing tomorrow pic.twitter.com/r3yKp2GGAK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2023

