Caleb Williams hype video: Welcome to the Chicago Bears

The Caleb Williams era is officially underway in Chicago.

The Bears selected the former Heisman Trophy winner with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, a move that’s been expected for weeks.

Williams is coming into one of the best situations, perhaps ever, for a No. 1 quarterback. He’s got an arsenal of weapons (including DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, D’Andre Swift and fellow rookie Rome Odunze), an improved offensive line, a potential top-five defense and a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron.

There’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to what Williams can bring to this offense, even as a rookie. He’s got elite arm talent, mobility, leadership and creativity that make him a home-run addition for Chicago.

This hype video from Da Windy City Productions encapsulates it best:

