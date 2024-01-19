Caleb Williams' high school coach shares fascinating anecdotes about his former quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We know why Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The off-platform techniques, the off-script play-making, the athleticism, etc.

But do we know why Williams is one of the top prospects in the country? His high school coach from Gonzaga High School, Randy Trivers, joined the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score on Friday to discuss what makes Williams an elite quarterback.

And he didn't leave out a fascinating anecdote about his former quarterback.

One of Trivers' first quotes about Williams set the tone for the rest of the interview. He speaks to the mental endurance and toughness Williams possesses and equally demonstrates examples of that from his high school games.

"You don't know how he's going to respond in competitive situations at the next level," Trivers said. "And that's where he really, really excels --- in the moments of truth, as they say. A lot of times you have guys with talent and physical skills, but they lack that 'it' factor."

Trivers spoke about Williams' dynamic abilities as a quarterback. There's been a lot of chatter about which system would fit Williams the best --- especially, as the Bears are interviewing their next offensive coordinator as this is being written.

But Trivers' anecdotes make it appear that Williams can fit into just about any offense.

"Caleb was like 'whatever it takes," Trivers said. "There was a two-week run in that season where the semifinals, Caleb carried the ball 27 times, like a tailback. And we threw it 14 times. I think he was 10-of-14. And then he ran the ball 27 times for nearly 200 yards. He had a heckuva day running the ball. The next week I think we threw it 40-some times. And he still ran the ball well but we threw it 40-some times."

Williams is known for his velocity, accuracy and making plays with his arm. But you can't forget about his legs, either. He may not be a Justin Fields in this category, but he can do it on the ground if necessary.

During his first year at Oklahoma, Williams rushed for 482 yards and six touchdowns. In his first year at USC (after his first at Oklahoma), Williams rushed for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns. He only rushed for 142 yards this past season, but he ran it in 11 times.

That brings us to Trivers' next point, which is seemingly the most crucial of all of them, as it fills the gaps to questions about his mentality. Is Williams a fighter and a leader of men?

Remember, Williams played in what is considered the greatest high school game of all time. Gonzaga scored three touchdowns in 30 seconds to defeat DeMatha under Williams' leadership at quarterback. But there was plenty of adversity along the way for Williams and Gonzaga.

"The go-ahead score that we had when we scored with 30 seconds left, on that drive it was a 3rd & 33," Trivers said. "The play before that, he was sacked. I think he actually had a minor ankle fracture. He got up limping. Had we had to play another week, I don't know if he would've played.

"He gets up limping and it's 3rd & 33. He throws a strike down the sideline for 37 yards. The next play, we score what is apparently a touchdown, but the official said it's out of bounds. So it's all these things that could get into a guy's head... But he really believes. He keeps his composure. The next play, the same play but he doesn't go to that particular receiver, he goes to another one on an inside slant ball. We catch it and we go up for the first time in the game."

Trivers mentioned on the subsequent kickoff, DeMatha returned it for another touchdown. But Gonzaga scored with 10 seconds left in the game, thanks to a strike from Williams on a Hail Mary toss.

"If anybody that's ever played with Caleb Williams, or coached Caleb Williams, you know very clearly that toughness is not an issue," Trivers said.

Trivers debunked several concerns about Williams, including his toughness. There are growing concerns about his father, Carl, and his overbearing attitude to his son's football career. Trivers mentioned his father is a "good man" who cares about his son.

About Williams crying in the stands after losing to Washington this past season, Trivers mentioned he'd rather have an athlete who gets emotional after a loss than one who cries on 3rd & 33. Touché.

What about his gameplay? Is there anything he can fix as a player?

"He could be a better singer, maybe a little bit of a better dancer. He could work on his dance steps a little bit, his singing voice a little bit," Trivers joked.

