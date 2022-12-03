Caleb Williams’ Heisman-worthy 59-yard run sets up second USC TD

At this rate, they might as well have the Heisman Trophy ceremony at halftime of Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas.

Caleb Williams has thrown 2 touchdown passes in the first quarter. He’s also converted a fourth-down play with his legs.

And on the second TD drive, he delivered a stunning run.

Watch as Williams does a little bit of everything as he rolls through the Utah defense for USC en route to a 59-yard run.

He finished the drive by throwing a TD pass to Raleek Brown from 3 yards.

After the PAT, USC led 14-3.

Williams suffered a bloody pinkie on his throwing hand on the drive but it didn’t deter him from leading USC to the end zone.

