Caleb Williams gives advice to his younger self ahead of Heisman Ceremony
Ahead of the Heisman ceremony, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reflected back on his Elite 11 days and gives advice to his younger self.
Ahead of the Heisman ceremony, USC quarterback Caleb Williams reflected back on his Elite 11 days and gives advice to his younger self.
Heisman favorite Caleb Williams has been criticized for his emotional response to USC's losses to Utah, but such passion is part of his football DNA.
USC's Caleb Williams weighed in on recent comparisons to #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: "I don’t think there’s anything that I can’t do that he’s doing out there."
Caleb Williams brought his USC offensive linemen to New York City to experience the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Quarterback guru Tom House recently has dubbed USC quarterback Caleb Williams the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. Williams does not disagree with that assessment. “It’s pretty cool, I’d say, just because everybody watches Patrick and sees all the cool things he can do,” Williams said, via Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. “I always said [more]
Detroit Lions are tied for fifth in the NFL with 43 passes of at least 20 yards and are one of three teams with at least four runs of 40-plus yards
After some speculation of a flip, Ohio State gets some good news! #GoBucks
College football expert picks and predictions for the bowl games from December 16th through the 19th along with Army-Navy
Here are the last-minute odds and performances of C.J. Stroud and the other Heisman finalists as we prepare for the trophy presentation Saturday night.
From rusty clunkers to ultra valuable restomods, here's one enthusiast’s incredible story.
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg and Dan Wolken break down why Max Duggan should win the Heisman trophy.
STORY: Xi was speaking in Saudi Arabia where Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hosted two "milestone" Arab summits with the Chinese leader which showcased the powerful prince's regional heft as he courts partnerships beyond close historic ties with the West.Xi said Beijing would continue to import large quantities of oil from Gulf Arab countries and expand imports of liquefied natural gas, adding that their countries were natural partners who would cooperate further in upstream oil and gas development.China would also "make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade," he said.Beijing has been lobbying for use of its yuan currency in trade instead of the U.S. dollar.Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and economic giant China both sent strong messages during Xi's visit at a time when Riyadh's relationship with Washington has been tested over human rights, energy policy and Russia.
The 54-year-old Troy Taylor takes over for David Shaw, who stepped down last month after 12 seasons as winningest coach in school's history.
The University of Utah has continued its torrid hot streak of recruiting this week, with the flip of Stanford commit…
In a Friday statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made clear that Democrats' new 51-49 majority would functionally remain in place.
Wider economic uncertainty is behind cuts at companies including CNN, BuzzFeed and Gannett, executives say
Flip season is upon us, take a look at five candidates Michigan State could possibly flip before the early signing period opens:
On the latest episode of The Putback with Ian Begley, SNY's NBA Insider looks at the status of Cam Reddish in the Knicks rotation, and what the trade market for Reddish currently looks like.
Many Ukrainian refugees have relocated to the United States amid Russia's war, but some are struggling to find work and concerned about eventually being required to return home.
Quarterback play is a vital component of a winning team. A bad one can be crushing. Here are teams that should look to address QB situation in 2023.
Matayo Uiagalelei has narrowed his list to three schools. #USC is one of them. Another #Pac12 school is also in the hunt.