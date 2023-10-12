Caleb Williams fingernails vs. Notre Dame: Why USC quarterback painted 'F--- NDXX' in 2022

Notre Dame vs. USC is a historic rivalry that has no love lost between the two teams involved. And Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams added to it in a big way in 2022.

Williams raised some eyebrows during last year's anticipated game between the Fighting Irish and Trojans when he continued a personal tradition: Painting his nails with messages ahead of big games. Against Notre Dame, he completed 18 of 22 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown, adding 35 yards and three more scores on the ground.

And he did it with the following message emblazoned on his fingernails: "F--- NDXX" (warning: explicit language used).

It was hardly the first time Williams had shown up with some flair, but the Nov. 27, 2022 rivalry game — which Notre Dame lost 38-27 — was certainly the most high-profile. And while that game was played in Los Angeles, this year's matchup will be in South Bend, adding another layer of hostility for the defending Heisman Trophy winner.

The look was so distinctive that Notre Dame's scholastic website even made note of it, citing the nails as a form of proof the Notre Dame-USC rivalry is back.

"Emotions ran high, and the profane message written on Williams’ fingernails seemed to renew the hate between the two teams," the website reads. "Marcus Freeman and Lincoln Riley faced off for the first time in a matchup that will likely be a benchmark for their success, similar to Ryan Day and Jim Harbaugh in the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry."

In other words: Love it or hate it, something as small as a little black paint can bring some venom back into a rivalry.

Just ask Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. When the Utes beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game last year — permanently ending USC's College Football Playoff hopes in the process — Williams had shown up with nails that read "F--- Utah." Rising's response?

"That was cute, what the f---? I don't give a s---."

Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails?

Williams said on "Good Morning America" in 2022 that his mom is the reason for the distinctive look, which he has been rocking since his days at Oklahoma. Williams didn't address it as a freshman with the Sooners because USC coach Lincoln Riley shields freshman from the media.

"My mom was my inspiration," he said in the 2022 interview. "I mean, she's been doing nails since I could remember. And she's always done it. I think since she was probably like 14, she's always done it. So, that was a little time before I was born. And so ever since I was born, she's been doing it.

"I would always sit around or just you know, either I'm playing my game or I'll mess my mom, I still mess my mom a lot. So I was playing my game, messing with my mom and kind of just sitting there she'd always do my nails. I didn't get paint on him, but she'd always do 'em."

Williams doesn't don the polish before every game, just ahead of meaningful ones. We're likely to see it a few more times this year, as Williams continues what has been a stellar season with the Trojans.

