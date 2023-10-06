Caleb Williams is featured in top 25 of the midseason Unitas watch list

The Golden Arm Award is given to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback in the country. The semifinalists, finalists, and the award recipient are chosen by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are picked based on player performance.

Caleb Williams was a finalist in 2022 and lost to Max Duggan of TCU. Stetson Bennett III of Georgia was also a nominee last season.

Other notable names on the Johnny Unitas top 25 watch list are two former USC Trojan quarterbacks: Kedon Slovis of BYU and Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss.

The other leading Unitas candidates outside of Caleb Williams are: J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, Sam Hartman, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Cam Ward and Quinn Ewers.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award, Johnny Unitas, was an 18-year NFL star who played college ball at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing numbers: 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards and 290 touchdowns. He threw a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

