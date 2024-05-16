Will Caleb Williams get to face Sam Darnold when Bears play Vikings?

One of the more interesting quarterback situations in the NFL exists in Minnesota, where the Vikings took J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Will the Vikings give McCarthy the keys to the offense, or will coach Kevin O’Connell have McCarthy sit and observe for one “bridge” season, and have USC legend Sam Darnold run the offense for 2024? If KOC does allow Darnold to run the offense, the Vikings’ games against the Chicago Bears will have USC quarterbacks on both sides of the matchup. Caleb Williams versus Sam Darnold in the NFC North would be a fascinating experience for USC football fans.

Darnold was the one bright light of the otherwise horrific Clay Helton reign of error. Darnold essentially saved Helton by coming off the bench early in the 2016 season and rescuing the Trojans. Darnold led USC to 10 straight wins, including a road victory over Washington — the Pac-12 champion and a College Football Playoff team that year — and a come-from-behind Rose Bowl triumph over Saquon Barkley and Penn State. Darnold then won USC’s only Pac-12 title of the post-Pete Carroll era in 2017. He was Superman for USC, permanently endearing him to the Trojan family. Darnold going up against Heisman winner and No. 1 NFL draft pick Caleb Williams in 2024 would be a USC football festival. What would add to the Trojan flavor in this matchup: Darnold would be throwing to former Trojan Jordan Addison. Also, Caleb Williams would try to outsmart Viking cornerback and former USC player Mekhi Blackmon. This game could have a huge USC flavor when it arrives on the schedule in both November (Nov. 24) and December (Monday Night Football on Dec. 16).

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire