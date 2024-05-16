Caleb Williams to face fellow 2024 quarterback draft class members this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the team’s starter when they open the 2024 NFL season, and he will get some big challenges from fellow members of his draft class.

Williams, selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Bears in last month’s draft, will open the season at home against Tennessee, but he will get plenty of chances to prove his mettle against other young quarterbacks across the league.

The big highlights on the full schedule will come as he takes on the two quarterbacks taken immediately after him in the draft. In Week 8, Williams and the Bears will take on No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

Two weeks later on Nov. 10, the New England Patriots will visit Soldier Field, with No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye on the Pats’ roster.

While neither player has been named the team’s starter, one would assume that one or both could be under center by the time their respective teams face the Bears.

With the Kirk Cousins era now over in Minnesota, the Vikings also could have a highly drafted rookie under center, with JJ McCarthy selected with the No. 10 overall pick. The Bears take on the Vikings in Week 12 on Nov. 24, and again in Week 15 on Dec. 16.

Williams could also face the top two picks from last year’s NFL Draft, as the Bears will travel to Houston to take on No. 2 pick CJ Stroud and the Texans on Sept. 15. The Bears will also welcome No. 1 pick Bryce Young to Soldier Field when the Carolina Panthers come to town on Oct. 6.

The Bears will end up taking on the top six picks in the 2023 draft, including No. 3 pick Will Anderson Jr. (Houston), No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis), No. 5 pick Devon Witherspoon (Seattle) and No. 6 pick Paris Johnson Jr. (Arizona) this season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.