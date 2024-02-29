Caleb Williams would be ‘excited' to be drafted by Bears
Caleb Williams would be 'excited' to be drafted by Bears
Caleb Williams would be ‘excited' to be drafted by Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Caleb Williams would be 'excited' to be drafted by Bears
Caleb Williams would be ‘excited' to be drafted by Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Williams doesn't care where he's drafted. He just wants to play.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
Williams' ability to make plays in a flawed USC offense this past season showed off his array of tools, even if it did create a few bad habits along the way. Overall, there's a lot more to like about him as an NFL prospect.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
The Gold Plan is being put into action.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Monty Williams’ fit as the Pistons head coach and where this year’s Celtics team ranks amongst the best teams in NBA history.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?
Daniels went from a mid-round prospect to a potential top-five pick after his magnificent Heisman season at LSU. There are some concerns with the finer points of his game though.
It's Scouting Combine week in the NFL and there's no better time to get to know the top QB, RB, WR and TE prospects in this year's draft class. Late Round's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to breakdown each position and identify the top tier prospects as well as the deep sleepers to keep an eye on.
Payton is going to have a specific draft target in mind. The only question is who that player is and whether the Broncos will have to get aggressive on draft day to land that player.
Our crew put together their very first fantasy baseball mock draft of the season, making their picks for the first round — who's building a winner?
Boston has been the best team in the NBA this season, and its new big man has been at the center of it all.
In today's special edition: In lieu of our typical format, the top half of today's newsletter is dedicated to our feature story: Rugby, mouthguards and the future of head injuries.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.