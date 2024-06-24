Caleb Williams era with the Bears is a top NFL summer storyline

The MMQB’s Albert Breer and Rich Eisen discuss the biggest NFL training camp storylines including Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott question, and beginning of a new era for No. 1 pick and former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the Chicago Bears.

Bears Wire has underscored how much responsibility is being given to Caleb Williams in Chicago:

“There isn’t a position in professional sports that is more difficult or challenging than quarterback in the NFL. Not only is arm talent needed, but players must also be able to diagnose coverages, maneuver the pocket, have excellent vision, display impeccable timing, and have a certain level of moxie to their game. In other words, there’s a lot to handle, which can make starting out as a rookie a daunting task. That’s what new Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is preparing to do.”

Five weeks from now, we will be fully immersed in covering Caleb Williams’ summer preparations for his NFL rookie season with the Bears.

