Caleb Williams enters Thanksgiving Day spotlight when Bears meet Lions

The NFL rookie season for Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears includes a Thanksgiving Day game, when the No. 1 NFL draft pick from USC will be front and center on national television. The Bears will go to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions in the early game on Thanksgiving. Detroit and Dallas have hosted NFL Thanksgiving games for decades, one of the league’s enduring annual traditions. Caleb Williams will be part of the ritual this year. It will be fascinating to see how good the Bears and Lions are when they clash in Week 13.

This game will have at least one prominent USC Trojan on both sides. Caleb is the main Trojan representing the Bears. Amon-Ra St. Brown, who nearly led the Lions to their first Super Bowl last season, will put on shoulder pads and a helmet for the Lions.

Here’s a fun fact about the Chicago Bears’ 2024 NFL schedule: The Bears face NFC North Division opponents six times in the final eight weeks of the season after not playing any division foes in the first 10 weeks of the season. Division games are entirely backloaded on the 18-week schedule. The biggest games for Caleb Williams, the ones which will define his season, will be in November and December.

In that sense, it’s just like college football.

