Caleb Williams' dominant performance over Colorado has Bears fans excited

Caleb Williams --- the standout quarterback at USC --- executed a dominant, 48-41 win over Deion Sanders' Colorado team on Saturday.

He threw for 403 yards and a whopping six touchdowns while completing 30-of-40 passes. He also ran five times for 12 yards. Brenden Rice put up two touchdowns. Tajh Washington caught eight passes for 117 yards and one score.

Williams' performance gave Bears fans excitement about the possibility of the USC star becoming a Bear.

0-3 Broncos vs the 0-3 Bears



Caleb Williams bowl



pic.twitter.com/bMnjTKSLT9 — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) September 26, 2023

I am still a Justin Fields fan, but how could you not want Caleb Williams to be a Bear? He is as sure of a bet as I’ve ever seen from a QB prospect. — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) September 30, 2023

For #Bears fans complaining Caleb Williams doesn’t have enough tape in the pocket, here’s one.



Reading the field in his drop back and decisive getting the ball out quickly. Anticipates the WR open and times the throw well to exploit the soft spot in zone. pic.twitter.com/f13ZhQDC7T — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 30, 2023

The Bears have a 38% chance of earning the No. 1 pick between theirs and the Panthers' first-round pick they own from trading the previous No. 1 pick.

As it stands, the Bears have the first and fourth picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Theoretically, if Justin Fields doesn't become the signal caller they expect him to be, they could move off of him and aim for Williams.

Williams will be a hot commodity, however. If the Bears don't land the No. 1 pick, it seemingly would be difficult to navigate a trade to acquire the USC signal caller.

Still, the Bears are only three games into the season, with 14 left on the docket. Fields could turn things around and prove his value under center. So far, however, his performance hasn't looked promising.

If the Bears earned the No. 1 pick, should they draft Williams? That's a difficult question to respond 'no.'

