Caleb Williams didn't throw a single interception on 3rd or 4th down at USC

According to Dane Brugler's 2024 NFL Draft guide titled "The Beast," Caleb Williams was extremely efficient on third and fourth down at USC.

Williams didn't throw a single interception in 199 passing attempts on third and fourth down at USC.

That's phenomenal.

Over his collegiate career at Oklahoma and USC, Williams threw just 14 interceptions. He threw four his freshman year, then five in each of his sophomore and junior seasons.

Here's the synopsis Brugler wrote about Williams at the end of his player profile.

"A two-year starter at USC, Williams was a playmaking quarterback in head coach Lincoln Riley’s RPO, spread scheme with Air Raid con cepts (Y-Cross, mesh, etc.) and heavy play action (38.5 percent in 2023). One of the most decorated and productive players in USC’s rich football history, he set single-season school records for passing yards and touchdowns in 2022 and accounted for more plays of 20-plus yards (134) and 50-plus yards (20) than any other college player over the last two seasons.

"With his base and body balance, Williams is always in a 'ready-to-throw' position to deliver throws anywhere on the field with velocity and accuracy. What makes him special is his poise and mobility to masterfully buy time and create second-chance plays, although he tends to be overconfident in his ability to find answers among the chaos. He led the FBS in touchdowns (120) and “wow” plays over the last three years, but he also led the country in fumbles (33) over that same span and needs to take better care of the football.

"Overall, Williams needs to be more consistent working on-schedule from the pocket, but you live with the hiccups because the positives are special with his dynamic passing skills and instinctive ability to create. Though stylistically he is like a really impressive karaoke-style version of Patrick Mahomes, he is truly unique as a playmaker."

