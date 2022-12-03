Caleb Williams delivers electric plays early, blood and guts late, seals Heisman Trophy despite loss

USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It certainly wasn’t Caleb Williams’ fault.

With the Pac-12 getting the stage to itself on Friday night, one day before the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC play their conference championship games. all eyes were on Caleb Williams. How would he perform in this huge game, with USC one win away from the College Football Playoff?

Many times, a quarterback will play poorly and drag down his team’s performance. The quarterback is the reason his team lost.

That was not the case in this game. Williams played great in the first quarter. Then he got hurt while his offensive line struggled to protect him. He did not quit. He led a ballsy touchdown drive to keep his team in the game. He kept fighting like a true Trojan. He was fighting uphill at the end, but fight on he did.

No one could possibly watch this game and think Caleb Williams is less of a player, less of a Heisman candidate, and less likely to win this award. He reminded everyone why he will win the award.

Take a look at Caleb Williams’ Heisman moments and special plays, plus his injury and his blood-and-guts fourth quarter below:

THIS IS RIDICULOUS

Caleb Williams was jumping while he threw this 50-yard pass to Tahj Washington. Insane. #USC pic.twitter.com/TZcz25VhX8 — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

DIFFERENT ANGLE

God what a gross throw. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/dPbrAjFlUw — Matt (@NoPitStops) December 3, 2022

SHOOT YOUR SHOT

Four-down football! — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 3, 2022

MONEY

Caleb Williams is such a threat that the normally disciplined Utah defense sends two guys after the QB, allowing the RB to go wide open into the flat for the TD. pic.twitter.com/akPO4ucRPI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 3, 2022

MORE BIG PLAYS

Caleb Williams to Mario Williams for 31 yards #USC Trojans up 14-3 after the first quarter and are in Utah territory pic.twitter.com/O3fYwlsFeG — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) December 3, 2022

READY TO PLAY

What a catch by Kyron Hudson there. Kid doesn't play much but the concentration there shows you: he's ready to play. He has been well-coached. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

STRONG

Austin Jones has been killing teams up the middle since taking over for Travis Dye and that 9-yard gain showed why. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022

TIP THE CAP

Nice PBU by Clark Phillips on Jordan Addison there. Star vs. star and the #Utah CB makes the play — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) December 3, 2022

THE BIG FLAW

0/4 on 3rd downs. Not great. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 3, 2022

FAILURE

No Williams punt as #USC is stopped on 4th-down after being called for a holding penalty.#Utah will take over at its own 37-yard-line. https://t.co/ibVHyhAIAN — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) December 3, 2022

CHESS MATCH

#USC running back Austin Jones is waiting a bit for some of his blocks to develop, but Utah is selling out on their reads immediately. #Trojans have to figure that out to take pressure off of Caleb Williams. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) December 3, 2022

DEPTH

The second-half versions of Kyle Ford and Tahj Washington combined with healthy versions of Jordan Addison and Mario Williams is just unfair to opposing defenses #USC — Austin Green (@AustinGreen44) December 3, 2022

BRUTAL

Caleb Williams sacked on second-and-1 and now #USC will face a third-and-8. That was a critical sack for Utah. — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 3, 2022

NO ANDREW VORHEES MATTERS A LOT

#USC offensive line getting straight bullied on some of these one-on-one blocks. Bad physical beats. — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) December 3, 2022

WILD HALFTIME STAT

USC has 260 yards and is averaging 8.1 yards per play. 0 for 5 on third down. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) December 3, 2022

CRUSHINGLY BAD LUCK

This pulled hammy or whatever Caleb has – that's his plant leg on his throws. Ugh. Ball not coming out well. — RichSC (@OriginalRichSC) December 3, 2022

WRENCHING TO NOT HAVE VORHEES

Dedich couldn't get where he needed to on that Utah edge rusher and USC's OL is now really wearing it w/out Andrew Vorhees. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 3, 2022

1 OF 3 CAN BE OVERCOME, BUT NOT ALL 3

I think SC’s offense can withstand Caleb being hobbled, Andrew Vorhees sitting out or the run game struggling. But not all at once like this. https://t.co/84hyCL5PjI — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) December 3, 2022

SAD TO SEE

Caleb Williams is on one leg — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 3, 2022

WILLING HIMSELF

https://twitter.com/MattRHinton/status/1598891353626198016

ALL GUTS

TOUCHDOWN: Mario Williams catches a 10-yard ball from Caleb Williams and #USC is within three points. Just a gutsy, gutsy drive from Caleb. — Daily Trojan Sports (@DT_Sports) December 3, 2022

PURE WARRIOR

When speed runs out, guts kick in, and Caleb Williams is gutting this out for USC — John Massey (@JTMassey79) December 3, 2022

FIGHT ON

The Williams to Williams connection gets us back within a field goal! 📺: FOX

📱: https://t.co/5Bm8ZyiVGM #FightOn | #HE13MAN pic.twitter.com/HYgbf5ng8G — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 3, 2022

AMEN

I don't care how ugly it looks. I don't care how ugly it gets. I will never give up on Caleb Williams. Ever. Regardless of whatever Twitter tells me. We ride until the clock hits triple zeros — Reign of Troy (@ReignofTroy) December 3, 2022

DOING EVERYTHING HE CAN

Caleb is an absolute warrior — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) December 3, 2022

BLOOD AND GUTS

Caleb Williams has accounted for 361 of USC’s 391 offensive yards — on one leg, with one hand, and under constant duress — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) December 3, 2022

FINAL POINT

Caleb Williams performance shouldn't hurt his Heisman argument. It should strengthen it. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022

POSTSCRIPT

Caleb Williams tried. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) December 3, 2022

