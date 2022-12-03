Caleb Williams delivers electric plays early, blood and guts late, seals Heisman Trophy despite loss

3
Matt Zemek
·5 min read

USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. It certainly wasn’t Caleb Williams’ fault.

With the Pac-12 getting the stage to itself on Friday night, one day before the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC play their conference championship games. all eyes were on Caleb Williams. How would he perform in this huge game, with USC one win away from the College Football Playoff?

Many times, a quarterback will play poorly and drag down his team’s performance. The quarterback is the reason his team lost.

That was not the case in this game. Williams played great in the first quarter. Then he got hurt while his offensive line struggled to protect him. He did not quit. He led a ballsy touchdown drive to keep his team in the game. He kept fighting like a true Trojan. He was fighting uphill at the end, but fight on he did.

No one could possibly watch this game and think Caleb Williams is less of a player, less of a Heisman candidate, and less likely to win this award. He reminded everyone why he will win the award.

Take a look at Caleb Williams’ Heisman moments and special plays, plus his injury and his blood-and-guts fourth quarter below:

THIS IS RIDICULOUS

DIFFERENT ANGLE

SHOOT YOUR SHOT

MONEY

MORE BIG PLAYS

READY TO PLAY

STRONG

TIP THE CAP

THE BIG FLAW

FAILURE

CHESS MATCH

DEPTH

BRUTAL

NO ANDREW VORHEES MATTERS A LOT

WILD HALFTIME STAT

CRUSHINGLY BAD LUCK

WRENCHING TO NOT HAVE VORHEES

1 OF 3 CAN BE OVERCOME, BUT NOT ALL 3

SAD TO SEE

WILLING HIMSELF

https://twitter.com/MattRHinton/status/1598891353626198016

ALL GUTS

PURE WARRIOR

FIGHT ON

AMEN

DOING EVERYTHING HE CAN

BLOOD AND GUTS

FINAL POINT

POSTSCRIPT

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories