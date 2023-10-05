Caleb Williams could be headed to an NFL team with a coaching vacancy

The Chicago Bears play on Thursday Night Football. Football fans will be reminded how bad the Bears are. They will also be reminded that they are now the front-runners for Caleb Williams in 2024.

Chicago is almost certain to fire coach Matt Eberflus and start over for 2024. Eberflus could actually be fired after Thursday’s game if the Bears do lose to the Washington Commanders.

Therefore, Caleb Williams might be going to an NFL team with a coaching vacancy.

You do realize this invites all sorts of possibilities. One is that the Bears could try to lure Lincoln Riley and give him the chance to coach Caleb Williams in Chicago.

Could this actually happen?

We asked around.

Ducks Wire editor Zac Neel told us “I don’t see Lincoln Riley leaving USC right before they jump to the Big Ten. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it would certainly surprise me.”

Ducks Wire writer Don Smalley told us “I don’t see Lincoln Riley as an NFL coach. Does he want his whole coaching career tied to Williams? He has it pretty good at USC and he probably makes more money there than he would in the NFL. Riley will be there for quite some time.”

My view:

I don’t think it will happen. I also think the possibility should not be instantly and reflexively dismissed without at least considering it. Lincoln’s small but noticeable conflict with an Orange County Register reporter (Luca Evans) a few weeks ago tells me he’s feeling the pressure of expectations. I think he’ll be at USC for the next six or seven years, but I also thought there was no way he would leave Oklahoma for USC.

One final note: Ryan Day as new Bears coach should also be seen as a possibility, regardless of where Caleb winds up. If Caleb goes elsewhere, Ryan Day could coach Justin Fields in Chicago. Day coached Fields at Ohio State.

As we said, this could get really interesting in Chicago.

