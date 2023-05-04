Caleb Williams could force NFL organizations to make very tough QB decisions in 2024

This is going to be something. Caleb Williams is going to be the unquestioned top prize at the 2024 NFL draft. On this point, there is no debate.

The 2024 NFL draft could be very clear-cut if the holder of the No. 1 pick desperately needs a franchise quarterback. In that case, there will be no trade. Caleb will be that team’s top pick. End of story.

However, what if the team holding the top pick either has a good quarterback or a very young and promising quarterback? Would that team scrap its plans and investments and very easily shift to a vision built around Caleb Williams?

We have been exploring these questions, and we will revisit them during the 2023 NFL season. We don’t need to rush into final verdicts, but it’s certainly worth looking at the landscape and considering some of the plot points involved. Here are some NFL teams which could face very interesting decisions relative to Caleb Williams:

DENVER BRONCOS

Many people will say that replacing Russell Wilson with Caleb Williams is an easy call. If Russ plays in 2023 the way he did in 2022, that’s true. However: What if Russ, under Sean Payton, rediscovers his elite form and makes the bounce-back the Broncos are hoping for? Would they want to trade up for No. 1 (they obviously wouldn’t be a high-pick team if Russ has a good 2023 season) and give up a ton of assets, including Wilson, to get Caleb?

Again, we’re not predicting Russell Wilson will have a big year, but if we’re going to explore interesting questions, the Broncos would face one if Russ has a generally good season this fall and winter.

NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants just made a big commitment to Daniel Jones. If this season doesn’t come particularly close to matching last season’s run to the NFC divisional round, do they jettison Jones and make a play for Caleb in the 2024 draft? They might not have the No. 1 pick, but they might be in position to swing a trade.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

If Jordan Love does not meet expectations, the Packers will be stuck in the middle of the NFL. They won’t be a bottom-five team, but they also won’t be a playoff team. They showed a lot of faith in Jordan Love but might think that they can’t continue with him on a long-term basis. A franchise which has had Hall of Fame quarterbacks for nearly all of the past quarter-century could make a play for Caleb.

Sorry, Jordan.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

If Tua Tagovailoa is good but not great in 2023, and the Dolphins are pretty much where they were last January — at the back end of the playoff field but not an elite AFC team — do they push all their chips in for Caleb in a trade for the top pick?

THE KEY DETAIL

NFL teams weighing whether to stick with their quarterbacks or trade to No. 1 to get Caleb Williams would need to have one detail in place in order to make a move: The team with the No. 1 pick would need to be a team which doesn’t need its quarterback of the future.

The Carolina Panthers just drafted Bryce Young.

The Houston Texans just drafted C.J. Stroud.

The Indianapolis Colts just drafted Anthony Richardson.

If any of those three teams land the top pick, they would be in position to trade it for a lot of assets they would use to help their quarterbacks.

That’s how the teams mentioned above would all face the possibility of being able to trade up for Caleb … and having to cut bait with their current quarterbacks.

