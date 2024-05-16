Caleb Williams could face Drake Maye in NFL Week 10 QB showcase

The middle third of the Chicago Bears’ 2024 NFL schedule contains some fascinating quarterback duels involving Caleb Williams. In Week 8, Caleb and the Bears face Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, when Chicago visits the Washington Commanders. In Week 9, Caleb Williams goes up against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in a battle of Lincoln Riley-coached quarterbacks and Heisman Trophy winners. In NFL Week 10, Caleb — fresh off playing Daniels and Murray — could face another high-profile NFL quarterback. On Nov. 10, the Bears host the New England Patriots in Chicago. The Patriots picked Drake Maye at No. 3 in the NFL draft. The North Carolina signal-caller was part of a big run on quarterbacks at the top of the draft board.

Quarterbacks were taken with each of the first three picks, and six of the first 12. Michael Penix was a shocking No. 8 pick to the Atlanta Falcons. J.J. McCarthy went to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 10. Bo Nix was a surprising No. 12 choice by the Denver Broncos. It will be fascinating to see how all these quarterbacks stack up against each other. This adds to the intrigue of seeing Caleb Williams and Drake Maye go up against each other in Week 10.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire