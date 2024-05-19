Caleb Williams could be different than those Bears QBs who came before him

The Chicago Bears are expecting a lot out of Caleb Williams, who they selected first overall in the 2024 NFL draft. They could have had any player that they wanted, and they went with him. The hope is that he can be the franchise quarterback that this team has been craving for a long time.

There are a lot of Bears fans that feel like they’ve been down this road before. Whether it was Mitchell Trubisky or Justin Fields. While those guys had their moments, they didn’t prove to be the long-term answer.

Williams needs to be different than those who came before him. He just might be, too. Williams showed a lot of promise during his college career at USC (and Oklahoma before that). He’s also the undisputed number one guy heading into his rookie season.

This is also a much better situation for Williams than his predecessors. This might be the greatest collection of weapons that a No. 1 pick quarterback has ever had. Chicago already had receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet on the roster. But they added receivers Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze, along with running back D’Andre Swift. This offense is going to score some points if Williams plays well.

Williams has a chance to be different, and he knows it. If he embraces this and uses his talents to his advantage, the Bears will be a great football team in short order. Don’t let the past dictate the future.

