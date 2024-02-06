Caleb Williams congratulates Kliff Kingsbury, calling him ‘my dawg’

This will certainly receive some attention in media circles. Caleb Williams congratulated Kliff Kingsbury after the latter figure was hired as the Washington Commanders’ new offensive coordinator.

Commanders Wire has more on the story:

“Williams is expected to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Chicago Bears hold the first pick, and Washington will select second.

“When Kingsbury was hired on Sunday, Williams was paying attention. He took to his Instagram page to congratulate Kingsbury on becoming the offensive coordinator of Williams’ hometown team.”

Speculation will run rampant about Washington trading up from No. 2 to No. 1 to get Caleb Williams. The Chicago Bears are — according to most experts — likely to retain the pick instead of trading it, but other NFL teams are certainly going to make offers for that pick, and we will see if the Bears are willing to give up Caleb for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels plus a lot of other assets and pieces they can use as they try to shore up their roster. We are still two and a half months away from the draft in late April.

