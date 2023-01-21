Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee Volunteers

It’s the middle of January. It’s almost eight months until the start of the next USC football season. We have to have a sense of humor about life, the universe, and football, or else we will go crazy.

We have to remember in the middle of our busy and complicated lives that other people in other places are just trying to do their own thing. People like Caleb Williams.

Who?

Yeah, Caleb Williams … the linebacker who played for the Liberty University Flames and former head coach Hugh Freeze last year, before Freeze went to Auburn to return to the SEC.

Yes, there are many people in America named Caleb Williams, not just the USC quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy.

Tennessee earned the commitment of Caleb Williams the linebacker.

Vols Wire has more on this story:

“Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced.

Vols Wire noted that “the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.”

See, folks, that wasn’t too stressful, was it? I hope we can all laugh at ourselves a little in this long football offseason at USC.

