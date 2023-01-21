Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee

Linebacker Caleb Williams announced his opportunity to play for Tennessee on Friday.

“Excited and blessed to announce I have received the opportunity to play for my dream school Vol football as a PWO,” Williams announced.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Williams played at Liberty in 2022. He came to Liberty from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Great first college football season,” Williams announced in December. “Thank you to all of the coaches that pushed and poured into us every day.”

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

