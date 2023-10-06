Caleb Williams is at the center of the Heisman conversation heading into Week 6

After Week 5, Williams once again occupies a place in the top tier of the Heisman Trophy competition.

Caleb Williams continues to play at a level which will keep him in the thick of the Heisman race.

Williams has thrown 21 touchdown passes so far this season, five more than any other quarterback in college football, and he has thrown only one interception.

The Trojans host the Arizona Wildcats this Saturday but take on a brutal schedule of top 25 teams after that: Notre Dame, Utah, Washington and Oregon in the following five weeks.

Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Bo Nix of Oregon are right there alongside Williams in the Heisman race. The October 14 games involving these schools — Oregon at Washington, USC at Notre Dame — should significantly affect the Heisman race, one way or another.

There is a lot to consider when looking at the Heisman race and other parts of the sports scene in 2023.

