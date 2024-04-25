Will Caleb Williams be this year’s C.J. Stroud? This question is an interesting one to pick apart. Caleb Williams could be compared to Stroud in the sense that the USC quarterback has shown what he can be when he is at his best. We saw the best of Caleb Williams in his 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning season at USC. His performances in particular against Notre Dame, Utah (the October game), and in the Cotton Bowl versus Tulane were all top-tier performances. Stroud showed how good he can be in college in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game for Ohio State against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Caleb-Stroud comparison takes on added dimensions when one realizes that Stroud quickly showed he was the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class. Caleb is poised to become the best quarterback in his own NFL draft class, one year later. If Caleb has an NFL rookie season on par with Stroud’s 2023 rookie season for the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears — and USC fans — will be very happy.

First Take debates this NFL draft question. Stephen A. Smith, Ryan Clark and Chris “Mad Dog” Russo debate whether Caleb Williams will be this year’s C.J. Stroud.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire