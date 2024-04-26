Caleb Williams breaks a record set by Caitlin Clark

Caleb Williams made history for USC at the NFL draft on a lot of levels. His selection gave USC six No. 1 NFL draft picks, more than any other school. Caleb gave Lincoln Riley the distinction of having coached three Heisman Trophy winners who then became No. 1 NFL draft picks. Caleb made history on another level, too: He shattered a record set by Iowa and WNBA superstar basketball player Caitlin Clark.

USA TODAY Sports has more:

“The hype surrounding first overall pick Caleb Williams is surpassing levels of any draft pick in sports, and that includes Caitlin Clark.

“Both Clark and Williams were the presumed first overall picks in the WNBA and NFL drafts, and after they were officially selected by the Indiana Fever and Chicago Bears, respectively, fans rushed online to buy their jerseys. After Clark was selected on April 15, her merchandise broke Fanatics’ record for draft night merchandise sales for any draft pick across all sports. Her jersey sold out.

“That record would last less than two weeks, as Fanatics says Williams’ merchandise is now the most for draft night sales for any draft pick across all sports.”

Caleb Williams and Caitlin Clark are both marquee attractions. Now we arrive at the point where both athletes will try to live up to huge expectations as professionals.

