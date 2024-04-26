Caleb Williams breaks Caitlin Clark's draft-night jersey sales record

Caleb Williams was No. 1 on Thursday night, going to the Bears to open the 2024 draft. He remained No. 1 on Friday.

His merchandise on Fanatics, including jerseys and other apparel, set the record for draft night sales value in any sport, ESPN reports. It broke Caitlin Clark's record of 10 days ago.

Clark's No. 22 jersey sold out in a matter of hours after the Indiana Fever made her the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft.

Most of Williams' jerseys now are available only pre-order, with shipping in 4-6 weeks.

After wearing No. 13 at USC, Williams will wear No. 18 with the Bears. The team announced Williams' jersey number on Thursday night.

Receiver Keenan Allen is expected to wear No. 13, though receiver Tyler Scott still is listed on the team's online roster as No. 13. Allen still is not listed with a number.