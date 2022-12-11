Caleb Williams becomes USC’s 8th Heisman Trophy winner

When Lincoln Riley came to USC, the foremost thought was that he would transform the Trojan football program, and he has. The main point of focus was to compete for the Pac-12 championship and eventually (in two or three years) make the College Football Playoff. Riley got really close. He didn’t win, but he did lift USC back to the top tier of college football, back to a place of national relevance.

Saturday night in New York, USC didn’t finish second.

Caleb Williams, the quarterback who came with Riley from the University of Oklahoma to Los Angeles, became USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. He makes USC the first school with eight men to claim the Heisman Trophy on Heisman Night. Reggie Bush was officially stripped of his 2005 Heisman, but he celebrated a Heisman victory on Heisman Night 17 years ago. If you want to be very technical and precise about it, USC has eight men who claimed a Heisman Trophy victory on Heisman Night. That’s a fact regardless of the official record books and their vacated/stripped distinctions.

More on Caleb Williams and his Heisman victory below:

CLASS ACT

Some @Utah_Football fans were upset with @CALEBcsw . You didn't know this. Jonah & Jax lost their dad ☹️. They are hard-core Utah fans/athletes. Caleb made sure they could attend the game & cheer for the Utes. After a 1pt loss, Caleb met up to talk. Heart of gold. #Heisman pic.twitter.com/rYPd1taHxf — David Bezzant (@db_bezz) December 10, 2022

STYLIN'

A FORMER HEISMAN QB KNOWS WHAT IT TAKES

Story continues

Caleb Williams certainly knows how to paint MASTERPIECES ON THE FIELD. 47 total TDs and 4,447 total yards are ELITE. His Creativity, Vision and effortless throwing motion are SPECIAL. But taking @uscfb from 4-8 to 11-2 in 1 year with 24 transfers speaks to his ability to lead. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2022

EMOTIONS

🥹 who's cutting onions 🥹 Caleb Williams shares emotions as friends, family, and @USC_Athletics stars wish him luck for the Heisman. Full video ⤵️ @uscfb x #BackThePac — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) December 10, 2022

HE STOOD ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS

As part of his ticket allotment for the Heisman Trophy ceremony tomorrow night, Caleb Williams is bringing eight of his USC offensive linemen with him to New York, courtesy of Ac+ion Water. Pretty cool gesture from USC’s QB. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 9, 2022

AMEN

It’s not easy to come by tickets for the Heisman ceremony. So for Williams to use eight of those tickets on his linemen is no small thing. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 9, 2022

PARENTS

#USC QB Caleb Williams: "I don't know where I'd be without my parents and my mentors. They've been there with me all the way." Mentions that they told him the truth even when he didn't want to hear it. pic.twitter.com/tKBi5sehhy — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) December 10, 2022

THE BROTHERHOOD

Matt Leinart and Carson Palmer welcoming Caleb Williams into the USC quarterback Heisman Trophy club over breakfast in New York. pic.twitter.com/q3msSvlJ3T — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2022

HIGH PRAISE

High praise for Caleb Williams today from USC’s Heisman winning QB’s. Carson Palmer: “I’ve just been in awe watching him.” Matt Leinart: “As rare as they come. The talent level, the things he does on the field, they’re 1 of 1. No one can do that. Not even at the next level.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 10, 2022

GAME READY

Caleb Williams was asked how he’s feeling a couple hours before the Heisman ceremony. “Even keel,” he said. “Feel like it’s gameday. I did my normal routine, shower before I went out. Ate some sour candy, listened to music. This time, I went over a speech.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 10, 2022

AMAZING MOMENT

No matter what happens tonight…this picture represents so much. So thankful for our parents, Mike & Marilyn Riley, for raising us & making nights like tonight possible- pic.twitter.com/JO14PsHWLm — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) December 11, 2022

MILESTONE FOR THE DMV

Gonzaga alum Caleb Williams would be the first-ever Heisman winner from the DMV, an overlooked football hotbed despite the huge amount of talent it has produced. How can you tell he’s from here? “The swag he plays with,” his dad said. https://t.co/5shhSnhASG — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) December 9, 2022

MORE VIDEO

COMPLETE PLAYER

“He’s (Caleb Williams) the most unique QB I’ve seen since Andrew Luck. “He’s got touch, accuracy, arm strength, toughness and he’s a great leader. There just isn’t something in his game that’s lacking.” ~ 2002 Heisman Winner Carson Palmer pic.twitter.com/vDbgw4xn5f — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 10, 2022

FURTHER READING

The world can debate what Caleb Williams should be. They poke fun at his tears and rage over his painted nails. But the Heisman favorite sees no reason to confine himself to what others expect. “I’m just trying to be real to me.”https://t.co/hWoCLFaX3K — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 10, 2022

MIKE GARRETT JOINS USC HEISMAN QBs

If Caleb Williams wins the Heisman tonight, USC will have eight Heisman winners in its history. Half of them were together this morning pic.twitter.com/yUy6bkf1mD — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 10, 2022

USC FANS KNOW THE SCORE

Caleb Williams didn’t want to get involved in the “should Reggie Bush get his Heisman Trophy back” conversation on the day he is expected to be first USC Trojan to win the Heisman Trophy since Bush in 2005. pic.twitter.com/UjYJonpzam — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2022

MORE FUN FACTS

When Caleb Williams followed coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to @uscfb in February, the sophomore quarterback was billed as a star-in-the-making. Less than a year later, he enters Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony as the overwhelming favorite. https://t.co/13kZHO6oWb — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 10, 2022

THE LINCOLN RILEY FACTOR

Caleb Williams will be the third quarterback Lincoln Riley has coached to win the Heisman Trophy since 2017. pic.twitter.com/6OK1lKAQrP — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2022

OTHER HONORS

𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… @CBSSports’ Player of the Year. 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… @AP_Top25’s Player of the Year. 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Caleb Williams. 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/V0WLtAuYjr — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 8, 2022

THE CARSON PALMER PARALLEL

All season, I was struck by the restraint that USC showed by not promoting Caleb Williams for the Heisman. This week, I went about finding out why they waited so long. Turns out, there's a connection to a Trojan winner from 20 years ago. Column @latimes: https://t.co/K7rEIJYvdL — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) December 9, 2022

SOME OF OUR STORIES ON CALEB WILLIAMS

Our story on his performance against Notre Dame.

UTAH BLOOD AND GUTS

Caleb showed more guts and heart in the Utah loss one week ago than in any other game this season. Even in defeat, he magnified his identity and won respect.

FIRST PAC-12 HEISMAN WINNER SINCE MARCUS MARIOTA

Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) smiles after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Arizona Wildcats at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We talked to Ducks Wire to compare Caleb in 2022 versus Mariota in 2014.

UNIQUE IMPACT

THE SCRAMBLE

USC OL Justin Dedich on blocking for Caleb Williams on his dazzling, Heisman scramble vs. ND: “I didn’t know who to block, man. I went right, I went left. I was like, what’s he gonna do?” Dedich said. “I was just watching it. I kinda looked like a dummy, just running around.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) November 29, 2022

VIDEO

Caleb Williams is special. pic.twitter.com/corCDK3bTM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022

REMINDER

While making spectacular plays all season long, Caleb Williams threw only four interceptions, arguably the most impressive part of his historic Heisman season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire