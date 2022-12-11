Breaking News:

USC QB Caleb Williams wins the Heisman Trophy

Caleb Williams becomes USC’s 8th Heisman Trophy winner

Matt Zemek
·7 min read

When Lincoln Riley came to USC, the foremost thought was that he would transform the Trojan football program, and he has. The main point of focus was to compete for the Pac-12 championship and eventually (in two or three years) make the College Football Playoff. Riley got really close. He didn’t win, but he did lift USC back to the top tier of college football, back to a place of national relevance.

Saturday night in New York, USC didn’t finish second.

Caleb Williams, the quarterback who came with Riley from the University of Oklahoma to Los Angeles, became USC’s first Heisman Trophy winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. He makes USC the first school with eight men to claim the Heisman Trophy on Heisman Night. Reggie Bush was officially stripped of his 2005 Heisman, but he celebrated a Heisman victory on Heisman Night 17 years ago. If you want to be very technical and precise about it, USC has eight men who claimed a Heisman Trophy victory on Heisman Night. That’s a fact regardless of the official record books and their vacated/stripped distinctions.

More on Caleb Williams and his Heisman victory below:

CLASS ACT

STYLIN'

A FORMER HEISMAN QB KNOWS WHAT IT TAKES

EMOTIONS

HE STOOD ON THE SHOULDERS OF GIANTS

AMEN

PARENTS

THE BROTHERHOOD

HIGH PRAISE

GAME READY

AMAZING MOMENT

MILESTONE FOR THE DMV

MORE VIDEO

COMPLETE PLAYER

FURTHER READING

MIKE GARRETT JOINS USC HEISMAN QBs

USC FANS KNOW THE SCORE

MORE FUN FACTS

THE LINCOLN RILEY FACTOR

OTHER HONORS

THE CARSON PALMER PARALLEL

SOME OF OUR STORIES ON CALEB WILLIAMS

Our story on his performance against Notre Dame.

UTAH BLOOD AND GUTS

Caleb showed more guts and heart in the Utah loss one week ago than in any other game this season. Even in defeat, he magnified his identity and won respect.

FIRST PAC-12 HEISMAN WINNER SINCE MARCUS MARIOTA

Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) smiles after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Arizona Wildcats at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We talked to Ducks Wire to compare Caleb in 2022 versus Mariota in 2014.

UNIQUE IMPACT

Caleb Williams + Lincoln Riley + USC = most yards Notre Dame has allowed all year

THE SCRAMBLE

VIDEO

REMINDER

While making spectacular plays all season long, Caleb Williams threw only four interceptions, arguably the most impressive part of his historic Heisman season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories