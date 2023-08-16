Caleb Williams beats out Drake Maye for ESPN preseason All-America honors

With the 2023 college football season set to begin in a few weeks, the preseason polls and All-American teams are starting to roll out.

On Tuesday, ESPN released its annual preseason All-America team for the upcoming season. The list features the top players in college football for the 2023 campaign all around the country. But for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they weren’t represented this year.

At quarterback, USC’s Caleb Williams edged out North Carolina’s Drake Maye for the quarterback spot on the list. Here is what they had to say about Williams making the cut:

This season Williams will attempt to do something that has been done only one other time in college football history, and that’s win the Heisman Trophy for a second time. Williams broke just about every USC quarterback record last season, including total offense (4,919 yards) and touchdowns accounted for (52). He’s a dynamic passer both in the pocket and on the move, and is always a threat to run when a play breaks down. A second Heisman would be nice, but Williams’ focus is clearly on getting the Trojans back to the College Football Playoff and winning their first national championship since 2004.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is looking to go back-to-back while leading the Trojans to a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Williams and Maye have been battling it out on preseason lists all offseason and the duo are expected to both be top 3 overall picks come the 2024 NFL draft in April.

