Caleb Williams, Bears receivers planning throwing sessions before training camp

The Chicago Bears have wrapped their offseason program following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp earlier this month. Now, they get a six-week break before returning to Halas Hall for training camp next month.

While the Bears will be on summer break, the offseason training doesn’t stop. Wide receiver DJ Moore told 670 the Score that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and Bears wideouts will be getting together two or three times over the next few weeks for throwing sessions leading into training camp next month.

DJ Moore says Caleb Williams and the Bears receivers plan to get together 2 or 3 times for throwing sessions in the next month-plus before training camp starts. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) June 11, 2024

Williams got the opportunity to throw to his full complement of receivers for the first time during mandatory minicamp, which included Moore, Keenan Allen and fellow rookie Rome Odunze. Now, he’ll continue to build that rapport with his new cast of weapons before an important training camp kicks into gear.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire