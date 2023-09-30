Caleb Williams has 6 TD passes with only 6 incompletions against Colorado

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams of USC, was putting on a show Saturday at Folsom Field.

The Trojans’ quarterback had thrown for 374 yards on 28-of-34 passing with time left in the third quarter.

As of this writing, Williams had 6 TD passes and 6 incompletions.

Good luck to anyone trying to prevent him from repeating as Heisman winner.

Colorado needed Deion Sanders in its secondary to try and contain Williams.

.@Calebcsw delivered an absolute strike and @tahj_washington took care of the rest ✌️ 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/jZ5BEjtESm — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023

That Williams to Williams connection! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/dPDIsn38X9 — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023

B RICE ‼️ 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/RPlicCgYQl — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023

2nd TD for @BrendenRice, 5th on the day for @CALEBcsw! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/kOeYg7B4dd — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023

Make that 6️⃣ passing touchdowns on the day for @CALEBcsw! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/o8C8cnv4TI — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire