Caleb Williams has 6 TD passes with only 6 incompletions against Colorado
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams of USC, was putting on a show Saturday at Folsom Field.
The Trojans’ quarterback had thrown for 374 yards on 28-of-34 passing with time left in the third quarter.
As of this writing, Williams had 6 TD passes and 6 incompletions.
Good luck to anyone trying to prevent him from repeating as Heisman winner.
Colorado needed Deion Sanders in its secondary to try and contain Williams.
