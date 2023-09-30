Advertisement

Caleb Williams has 6 TD passes with only 6 incompletions against Colorado

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams of USC, was putting on a show Saturday at Folsom Field.

The Trojans’ quarterback had thrown for 374 yards on 28-of-34 passing with time left in the third quarter.

As of this writing, Williams had 6 TD passes and 6 incompletions.

Good luck to anyone trying to prevent him from repeating as Heisman winner.

Colorado needed Deion Sanders in its secondary to try and contain Williams.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire