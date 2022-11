Golden Bear Report

The California Golden Bears will travel down to sunny Los Angeles to play the No. 9--ranked USC Trojans at 7:30 PM (PST) on Saturday. Cal has won just four matchups against the Trojans since the year 2000, but Justin Wilcox is 2-2 against them in his tenure (2017-Present). A 15-14 victory in 2018 and a 24-14 win last year over a USC team that had a number of sit-outs mark the only wins for the program since 2003.