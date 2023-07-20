Caleb Williams’ 2021 rough patches at Oklahoma helped him greatly at USC

Caleb Williams made football look very easy in 2022. It’s partly because he faced real challenges and difficulties against the best defenses he faced in the 2021 college football season at Oklahoma.

Riley Files analyst Kegan Reneau talked about the growing pains Caleb went through in 2021, which served him so well at USC in 2022:

“The biggest part of this problem surrounding Caleb is that OU fans hated Spencer Rattler so much that they were ready for literally whatever was next after him,” Reneau said. “That happened to be a kid who had really endeared himself and played with a ton of passion. Oklahoma fans obviously loved that. After he took over in the Texas game (in 2021), they expected him to really be that guy. The problem is it’s hard to be that guy when you’re 19 years old. It’s hard to be that guy when you’re playing Jim Knowles’ defense (at Oklahoma State in the Bedlam game) and you have no idea where guys are going, no clue. It’s hard to do that against a Dave Aranda defense, where you have no idea what the coverage was gonna be pre-snap.”

