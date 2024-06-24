Caleb Surratt wins team event at LIV Golf Nashville

LIV Golf Nashville concluded on Sunday at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

Former Vol Caleb Surratt was part of the field. He finished tied for 25th place (-5), 14 strokes behind winner Tyrrell Hatton (-19).

Surratt is also part of Legion XIII. He is teammates with Jon Rahm (captain), Hatton and Kieran Vincent. Legion XIII (-40) won the team event at LIV Golf Nashville, finishing five strokes ahead of Crushers GC.

Caleb Surratt. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf format

LIV Golf consists of 12 teams, 48 players, 14 events, zero cuts and with shotgun starts.

Each stroke counts for the individual event. A winner is the player with the lowest total amount of shots after 54 holes.

The team event consists of scores for each team’s top three players, for the round count, toward the team’s total score. The team with a cumulative low score following three rounds is the team champion for the event.

During the first two days of each event, only the top three players’ scores count towards their team’s round. On the third day of an event, all four players’ scores count. The top eight teams earn points in team standings.

The @LegionXIIIgc squad has been going crazy in the teams first year 📈#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/eW3oLeBcDJ — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) June 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire