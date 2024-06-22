Caleb Surratt’s first-round results at LIV Golf Nashville

LIV Golf Nashville is being held, Friday-Sunday, at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

Former Vol Caleb Surratt is part of the field. He is tied for 20th place (-1) after the first-round on Friday. Abraham Ancer is in first place (-7) after round No. 1.

Surratt is also part of Legion XIII. He is teammates with Jon Rahm (captain), Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent. Legion XIII enters Saturday’s second-round in fourth place (-8), six strokes behind Fireballs GC (-14).

Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

LIV Golf format

LIV Golf consists of 12 teams, 48 players, 14 events, zero cuts and with shotgun starts.

Each stroke counts for the individual event. A winner is the player with the lowest total amount of shots after 54 holes.

The team event consists of scores for each team’s top three players, for the round count, toward the team’s total score. The team with a cumulative low score following three rounds is the team champion for the event.

During the first two days of each event, only the top three players’ scores count towards their team’s round. On the third day of an event, all four players’ scores count. The top eight teams earn points in team standings.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire