Caleb Surratt discusses joining LIV Golf

Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt signed a professional contract to join Jon Rahm’s LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, on Tuesday.

The 2024 LIV Golf season will start Friday-Sunday at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico. Players will tee off at 1:15 p.m. EST on Friday.

“The opportunity to turn pro and be a part of Jon Rahm’s team is truly a special opportunity that is a great fit for me,” Surratt said. “I’m excited about the chance to compete and begin my professional career here in Mayakoba.”

Rahm (captain) and Surratt are joined by Tyrrell Hatton and Kieran Vincent on Legion XIII.

LIV Golf consists of 12 teams, 48 players, 14 events, zero cuts and with shotgun starts.

Each stroke counts for the individual event. A winner is the player with the lowest total of shots after 54 holes.

The team event consists of scores for each team’s top three players, for the round count, toward the team’s total score. The team with a cumulative low score following three rounds is the team champion for the event.

