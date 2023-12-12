Caleb Rogers gives Texas Tech football team a boost: He's staying for 2024

SHREVEPORT, La. — Caleb Rogers has been a fixture on the Texas Tech football offensive line for four seasons. Next year will make it five.

Rogers announced Tuesday on social media he will stay with the Red Raiders in 2024. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle will exercise the Covid bonus-year option the NCAA offers to all players who played during the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season.

"Caleb Rogers is easily among the most passionate players on our roster in his love and commitment to this university and football program," Tech coach Joey McGuire said in a prepared statement. "Like with all our upperclassmen, it was important to Caleb, his family and for us that he goes through this process to come to the best decision for him and his future as we firmly believe he has a bright future one day in the NFL. We’re thankful he’s trusted us with another year as a leader on our offensive line."

Though his decision to return was not unexpected, it's a key development nonetheless. The Mansfield Lake Ridge graduate has made 41 starts for the Red Raiders, all in a row. Among players returning in 2024, he'll be tops on the team in both categories. Pro Football Focus graded him 11th out of 34 offensive tackles in the Big 12.

Of Rogers' starts, 25 have come at right tackle in 2021 and 2023 and 16 at left tackle in 2020 and 2022.

As it stands now, Tech would return two starting offensive linemen next season. The other is Jacoby Jackson, who started the last seven games of the regular season at left guard and one earlier at right guard.

Monroe Mills, a 22-game starter at tackle, has his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Interior players Rusty Staats, Dennis Wilburn and Cole Spencer are out of eligibility when the season ends.

Texas Tech senior decisions

The following Texas Tech players who are seniors in 2023 have the option of playing another season in 2024. Here are decisions they've made in that regard, as announced by the players themselves or Tech coaches.

Staying (3): RB Tahj Brooks, OT Caleb Rogers, K Gino Garcia.

Leaving (0): None announced.

Pending (9): WR Loic Fouonji, TE Baylor Cupp, DE Steve Linton, DT Quincy Ledet, LB Bryce Ramirez, LB Jesiah Pierre, LB Bryce Robinson, CB Bralyn Lux, DB Cameron Watts,

Texas Tech offensive tackle Caleb Rogers (76) announced Tuesday he will return for a fifth year of college football in 2024, exercising the Covid bonus-year option. Rogers' 41 career starts will be tops among the Red Raiders returnees next season.

More: Inside Tahj Brooks' decision to stay with Texas Tech football in 2024

More: Texas Tech football's Myles Cole opts out of Independence Bowl

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Caleb Rogers gives Texas Tech football team a boost: He'll be back in '24