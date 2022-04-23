Caleb Presley, top CB on the west coast, places Oregon Ducks in top-12
When it comes to the top-rated defensive backs out west, the Oregon Ducks already have a commitment from the second-best guy on the list, 4-star CB Cole Martin.
On Friday afternoon, they made the cut for the top guy on that list, 4-star CB Caleb Presley.
Presley, who is a 6-foot-0, 180-pound player from Washington, is ranked as the No. 9 CB in the nation, and No. 83 player overall. He currently stands as the No. 2 guy in the state of Washington, and he was a high school teammate at Rainier Beach with Josh Conerly, the 5-star OT who just committed to Oregon earlier this month.
Presley listed Oregon in his top-12 alongside the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, and Washington.
Presley paid a visit to Eugene a couple of weeks ago, and will likely make a return trip before too long as well.
TOP 12 IS IN👀 WHATS NEXT?!📍@247Sports @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/TqZc2fpsaO
— Caleb Presley ⁵ 🖤✌🏽 (@CalebPresley5) April 22, 2022
Caleb Presley’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
93
WA
CB
Rivals
4
5.9
WA
CB
ESPN
4
83
WA
CB
On3 Recruiting
4
93.15
WA
CB
247 Composite
4
0.9604
WA
CB
Vitals
Hometown
Seattle, Washington
Projected Position
Cornerback
Height
6-foot-0
Weight
180 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on November 3, 2020
Top-12
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Washington Huskies
Film
