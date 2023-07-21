Caleb Neiswender takes his football talents to Kalamazoo College

JONESVILLE — After more than a year of recruiting visits, camps and meetings, 2023 Jonesville graduate Caleb Nieswender was ready to declare his commitment in early March.

A couple months later, the former first team dream team honoree made his commitment official. Nieswender signed his national letter of intent to join the Kalamazoo College football team.

The former Comet offensive and defensive lineman was joined by his family and coaches for the signing day assembly held at Jonesville High School. Nieswender got to share the moment with his former teammates Dominic Aponte, Damion Scharer and Cowen Keller. Keller and Aponte chose to continue their football careers at the next level. Scharer will continue his track career at the collegiate level.

Caleb Nieswender is joined by his family members as he signs his letter of intent to join the Kalamazoo Hornet football team.

Jonesville football and head coach Frank Keller saw 2023 graduates Dominic Aponte, Cowen Keller and Caleb Nieswender sign to continue their football careers at the next level.

Finding the right school

Nieswender ended his Comet career as one of the team leaders on the offensive and defensive line. Despite his successful career, Nieswender's recruiting journey didn't start until a few months before his senior year.

Niewsender credited several former teammates and coaches for helping inspire his love of the game that put him on the path to wanting his career to continue. He believes his sophomore season was the biggest jump for him in his football experience that propelled his desire to become a better player.

“I got moved up my sophomore year to varsity to play with my brother,” said Nieswender. “They made sure our younger guys got into the game in the later quarters. That experience helped change the way I looked at football. I used that my junior and senior year to look at my own growth.”

Eventually, Nieswender began attending Legacy offensive and defensive linemen camps. He met two coaches there who helped him start reaching out to colleges and coaches on social media. He eventually got into contact with Kalamazoo, who was one of the first to offer him a roster spot.

“I began going to Legacy offensive and defensive line camps right before my senior season,” said Neiswender. “I met two coaches: Ryan Bell from Detroit Catholic Central and Dennis Parker from Cass Tech. Coach Parker was my defensive coach and I spent a lot of time with him. He’s the one who pointed towards me getting a Twitter for recruiting. I started posting videos and I got contacted by coach Clay Whitehead from Kalamazoo. I got my offer two days before the first game of my senior year.”

Coach Whitehead and the Kalamazoo Hornets eventually had recruiting competition from several schools, including Olivet. Olivet made a big push for Caleb during the summer of his senior year. The football team traveled to Olivet for their team camp, where they used the Olivet facilities and had a chance to meet with coaches. Nieswender says Olivet became a close second behind Kalamazoo, but there were other aspects outside of football that sold him on the Hornets.

“It was a very close decision between Olivet and Kalamazoo,” said Neiswender. “It was the actual school and people. I met with both professors at Kalamazoo and Olivet. There were just a couple of things that stuck out with Kalamazoo. Everyone that I talked to said that Kalamazoo was a top academic school.”

Jonesville graduate Caleb Nieswender (52) was a first team defensive honoree for the 2022 All-Area Dream Team. He was also a honorable mention offensive lineman.

Family support and accolades

Caleb says his brother, Jayden, was a big influence on his athletic career. Jayden played football and track at Jonesville high school, earning a track state championship in his career. Jayden is now an esports competitor. Caleb says one of the major selling points on Kalamazoo was his brother moving to Western Michigan University. He says it will be easy for his family to go visit and it will be easy to be near family.

Nieswender's parents, Andy and Candi Nieswender, were his biggest supporters throughout his high school academic and athletic career. Caleb says his mom was at the forefront of making sure he was on time to his recruiting visits and camps.

“My mom really dealt with a lot of the ups and downs of recruiting,” said Neiswender. “She drove me everywhere. My dad took me to camps, including one on Father’s Day. I’m sure he loved it. They have been the two biggest supporters in my journey.”

Nieswender thanked Comet football head coach Frank Keller and coaches Jon Clements, Ben Graves and Dustin Scharer for helping him and other teammates get ready for the next chapter of their careers. He also credited them for the energy they brought to the team every season and for helping out with other position groups during the offseason.

“The coaches here are great,” said Neiswender. “Frank Keller has been a great coach and bounced around between different positions. He balanced that really well. Coach Clement was more quarterbacks and defensive backs but he was a fun guy to be around. Coach Scharer definitely made an impact on the team. Coach Graves was the enthusiasm for the team. No matter what time of day it was, he was always bringing the energy. Whether you liked it or not, he was always in your face.”

Nieswender hopes to bring that same energy to the Hornets. He reports for family introduction and camp on August 8th. Both Caleb and his parents will be able to get acclimated to campus, the team and the facilities. Caleb will begin his team meetings that week.

In addition to his athletic pursuits at Kalamazoo, he plans to find an academic home in the biology programs. Nieswender says his original plans to pursue teaching were put on hold after a teacher-internship during high school. Now, he plans to find a future career with his biology and microbiology studies.

While at Jonesville, Nieswender was an active member of the Jonesville FFA club. He received the Outstanding Junior honor in 2022. He then received the Michigan FFA State degree this past year. Spending time in FFA helped grow his love for science.

In addition to his academics, Nieswender ended his senior football season with his most awarded season of his high school career. He was the anchor on the defensive line, played on the edge and helping lead a Comet team that held opponents to less than 200 points in total. This included a shut out on homecoming night in a 51-0 victory over Bronson. This fall homecoming also saw Caleb crowned homecoming king alongside homecoming queen Bella Maddox.

For his efforts, Nieswender earned the Most Improved Player Award, alongside former teammate Brennan Mains. He also earned first team all-conference honors for the Big 8. He also earned honorable mention honors as a offensive lineman. He had a total of 32 tackles for the Comets. He was named to the first team All-Area Dream Team defense and earned honorable mention dream team offensive honors.

Caleb Nieswender (standing directly behind the defensive line) was a key defensive player for Jonesville over the past two seasons. He is pictured here at the 2021 Cascades Crossover Championship game.

During his junior year, Nieswender had 26 tackles. He was amongst the starting defensive rotation on the line, where he helped the Comets earn their first perfect regular season record since 1988. This included shutting down opposing offenses to just 79 total points, one of the lowest totals for a season in program history. The team also won the Big 8 title for the second year in a row and won the 2021 Cascades Crossover Championship. The defense had three shutouts and held opponents to one score or less in four other contests.

Kalamazoo College

Nieswender will attend Kalamazoo College, which is a private liberal arts school in Kalamazoo. The college is a member of the Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges and the Great Lakes Colleges Association. The college is known for its "K Plan", which introduces studies abroad to each undergraduate.

He will play for a Hornet football program that competes at the NCAA Division III level and plays for the MIAA conference. Head coach Jamie Zorbo has been at the helm since 2007. The Hornets' defensive coordinator is Clay Whitehead, who was one of Caleb's main recruiters. The team went 3-7 in 2022. They open their 2023 season with games against Oberlin and Kenyon. Their first conference game is at Albion on Sept. 30.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Caleb Neiswender takes his football talents to Kalamazoo College