Caleb Martin throws it down!

The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
The race for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft got a bit clearer after the Bears' Week 12 win.
After a 6-0 start, USC lost six of its final seven regular season games.
Riley brought plenty of promise with him to USC. But his team's failures with a generational talent at QB will haunt the Trojans for a long time.
Gragson was suspended by NASCAR in August for liking a social media meme mocking George Floyd's death.
Regardless of whether a decision on Bill Belichick's future has already been made, New England has a unique opportunity to get Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. And they're hardly the only team that should upgrade at QB in the draft.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
The Chargers quarterback suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Whether you have to replace an injured player or move on from a slumping option in your lineup, Andy Behrens' list of pickups can help.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.