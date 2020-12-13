Caleb Martin with an assist vs the Toronto Raptors
Caleb Martin (Charlotte Hornets) with an assist vs the Toronto Raptors, 12/12/2020
The players said school administrators were concerned about Maile's faith in a Tuesday Zoom call with the team.
The head coach admitted to believing in karma ahead of Sunday's matchup.
After winning yet another NBA championship, the conversations comparing LeBron James and Michael Jordan have only grown louder and louder.
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench's personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he's been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench's 1975 and '76 World Series rings last month. Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
LaMelo Ball hit the ground running for the Hornets in his first unofficial NBA game on Saturday, throwing a full-court outlet pass for an assist.
Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored a game-high 19 points in the Lakers' preseason opener, quickly has made a strong impression with LeBron James and others on the team.
The Heat would pursue a trade for Rockets star James Harden if he's made available, a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Once in a while, a celebration can have a really poor outcome. This is one of those times.
Watch a pair of LSU Tigers defenders team up for the most unexpected interception we've ever seen
If Cam Newton isn't the Patriots' quarterback in 2021, who will take his place? Peter King and Mike Florio ran through some veteran options Friday.
Taylor Dever played at Notre Dame from 2007-11 and was a two-year starter at right tackle.
Just when you thought Steph Curry's tunnel shot was dead ...
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch stated in an interview with Conan O'Brien that he is open to coming out of retirement for one reason.
Columbus coach Caleb Porter is very familiar with Seattle from his time as a Cascadia Cup rival with the Portland Timbers.
Hear what Patrick Mahomes had to say about Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Michael Irvin and Mike McCarthy are salty about being affiliated with a lousy team
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
With a big right hand that sent Kubrat Pulev, a durable but one-dimensional Bulgarian, to the canvas for a third and final time, Joshua secured a dominant ninth-round win in his U.K. homecoming on Saturday to retain the WBA, WBO and IBF belts. It wasn’t long before the inevitable question was thrown at him: is WBC champion Tyson Fury next in what would be an all-British blockbuster to unify the four titles in boxing’s marquee division? “Whoever has got the belt, I’d love to compete with them,” Joshua said.
The Syracuse coach didn't appreciate his colleague getting ripped by a younger coach.
The Army-Navy game saw one pass completion for each of the service academies