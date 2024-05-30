Caleb Love opts for final season with Arizona Wildcats over 2024 NBA Draft

Once a Tar Heel, always a Tar Heel, but it appears the Wildcats are starting to make a claim as Caleb Love will return to Arizona for his final year of eligibility.

Wee hours before the NBA Draft early entry withdrawal, it’s been reported that Love will forgo entering this year’s draft and return to the Wildcats. Followed by reports, Love posted a clip of himself in the wildcat threads in a highlight reel indicating that he will return.

Love’s return is a significant boost for Arizona, which had a successful season despite a disappointing ending.

I guess the good news is there’s still a chance to see how the story would play out if RJ Davis and the Tar Heels got a chance to play Love. It was close to happening in the elite 8, but both UNC and Arizona failed to hold their end of the bargain.

Love last season for Arizona averaged a career-best 18 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He earned PAC-12 Player of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a regular season championship.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire