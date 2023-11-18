Caleb Love, Motiejus Krivas net 20 as Arizona cruises past Belmont

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates a basket against the Belmont Bruins during the first half at McKale Center.

Senior guard Caleb Love and freshman center Motiejus Krivas each scored 20 points to help Arizona run away with a 100-68 win over Belmont on Friday at McKale Center.

While the Wildcats have averaged 99.3 points over their first four games, they hadn’t had a player score 20 individually until Love dunked with less than six minutes into the second half Monday, just after he had made a 3-point shot.

Love finished with 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting, along with six assists and three rebounds, while Krivas hit 8 of 10 field goals, reaching the 20-point mark when he hit two free throws with 3:37 left in the game.

The typically balanced Wildcats had three other players in double figure scoring: Kylan Boswell (14), Oumar Ballo (12) and Keshad Johnson (11).

After carrying a 56-35 lead into halftime, Arizona pushed its lead into the 30s for much of the second half while Love added to his performance with a pair of decorative asissts midway through.

Love stole the ball from Belmont’s Keishawn Davidson and then dished a behind-the-back pass to Johnson, who dunked with 9:28 left to give UA an 87-52 lead.

On UA's next possession, Love dished an alley-oop pass to Johnson, who dunked it in to give UA an 89-52 lead

In the first half, Love scored 15 points over the first nine minutes Friday while Krivas had 10 points and eight rebounds, helping Arizona take its 21-point halftime lead.

Love’s offense powered Arizona early before the Wildcats went on an 18-0 run to blow the game open in the middle of the first half, while Krivas dominated over the smaller Bisons on a variety of moves inside.

Arizona wound up shooting 51.4% from the field while holding Belmont to 37.5% and outrebounding the Bruins 33-10. While Love and Krivas hit double-digits before halftime, Ballo had eight points and five rebounds while wing Pelle Larsson had four points, six rebounds and three assists.

Belmont kept up with Arizona early thanks to its 3-point shooting, hitting its first four attempts beyond the arc and, tying the game at 14 when Brigham Rogers made a 3 that resulted from Cade Tyson’s steal of an inbounds pass from Boswell.

After Larsson turned the ball over on Arizona’s next possession, Belmont had a chance to go ahead when Boswell sent Malik Dia to the line with a foul. But Dia missed both ensuing free throws and UA kept the Bruins scoreless for nearly seven minutes while going on their 18-0 run from there.

Arizona led 32-14 at the end of the run, which Dia finally broke with a layup with 8:57 remaining.

Belmont started both Tyson and Keishawn Davidson after both had been banged up in previous games, while Arizona went with its usual starting lineup and rotation.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd used nine different players midway through the first half, then put in reserve forward Paulius Murauskas late in the half, with Murauskas hitting a corner 3 that gave UA a 49-22 lead with 3:43 left.

Third-ranked Arizona (4-0) will have a Pac-12-style turnaround before hosting Texas-Arlington (2-1) on Sunday at 4 p.m. The game is the first of two UA is playing as part of the Acrisure Classic, with the second on Thanksgiving Day against Michigan State in the Palm Springs area.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Caleb Love, Motiejus Krivas net 20 as Arizona cruises past Belmont