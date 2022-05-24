Caleb Love’s Final Four shot vs Duke earns place in UNC museum

The UNC basketball Final Four run was a memorable one but there is one moment that will never be forgotten for every North Carolina fan, or college basketball fan.

That moment comes when the Tar Heels knocked off Duke in the Final Four, in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as the head coach of the Blue Devils.

Now, UNC fans can relive that moment at the UNC Basketball museum in Chapel Hill as the footsteps and details of Caleb Love’s three over Mark Williams with 28 seconds left will be added to the floor.

The made three extended UNC’s lead to 78-74 and eventually gave the Tar Heels the win.

New addition to the UNC Basketball Museum 👀 pic.twitter.com/kPlWt6PhAK — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) May 21, 2022

Love finished with 28 points in that game, including 22 points in the second half.

Despite falling in the National Championship game to Kansas, the magnitude of Love’s shot will go down as one of the biggest in North Carolina tournament history and even all of college basketball tournament history.

It will now be remembered with the likes of Michael Jordan’s game-winner in the 1982 National Championship game and the Marcus Paige double-clutch shot from nearly half court to tie the game in the 2016 National Championship game.

Love announced earlier this offseason that he would be returning for his junior season at UNC. He averaged 15.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this past year and was part of the NCAA All-Tournament team.

