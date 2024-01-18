Advertisement

Caleb Love drains 5 triples, No. 12 Arizona defeats USC to remain unbeaten in Tucson

Pac-12 Network

No. 12 Arizona men's basketball improved to 9-0 at home this season after an 82-67 victory over USC on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in Tucson. Caleb Love finished with a game-high 20 points behind five three-pointers against the Trojans.