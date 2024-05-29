Caleb Love, Alex Karaban withdraw from 2024 NBA Draft

May 29 (UPI) -- Arizona's Caleb Love and UConn's Alex Karaban each withdrew their names from the 2024 NBA Draft pool, they announced Wednesday on social media.

"Wildcat nation, it's been so amazing the way you welcomed me and showered me with love," Love said in a video posted to his Instagram and X accounts.

"No way I could walk away from all of that right now. The show goes on."

Love, who spent his first three collegiate campaigns at North Carolina, averaged a career-best 18 points and 4.8 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He also logged 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game en route to Pac-12 Player of the Year honors.

He was not a projected first-round pick.

Karaban, who won titles the last two years at UConn, was projected as a second-round selection. He averaged 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds last season for the Huskies.

"While I've enjoyed the draft process, Storrs is home," Karaban wrote on Instagram and X.

The 2024 NBA Draft will be held June 26 and 27 in New York. The Atlanta Hawks own the No. 1 overall selection.

The Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons are among other teams with Top 5 picks.

Center Alexandre Sarr, a 7-foot-1 Frenchman, is widely expected to be the first pick. French forward Zaccharie Risacher, Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht and UConn center Donovan Clingan are among the other top prospects in the class.