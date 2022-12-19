One of the bright spots for the Falcons has suffered a season-ending injury.

Head coach Arthur Smith told reporters in his Monday press conference that running back Caleb Huntley is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Smith noted that he’s not sure of the full extent of the injury and that he hates it for Huntley.

“I don’t know how the hell it happened,” Smith said, via Tory McElhaney of the team’s website.

Having joined the Falcons as an undrafted player out of Ball State last year, Huntley saw his first in-season action in 2022. He rushed for 366 yards on 76 carries with one touchdown.

The 5-9 Falcons still have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson available as their top two rushing options down the stretch.

Caleb Huntley out for season with Achilles injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk